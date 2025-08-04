‘Delighted’ - Exciting Newcastle United talent confirms major contract news

Newcastle United contract news: One of Newcastle United’s brightest talents has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Newcastle United have handed a professional contract to winger Matheos Ferreira after an impressive first campaign in their academy set-up. Ferreira made his debut for Newcastle United Under-21’s back in January during a 2-2 draw with Everton.

The winger was aged just 16 at the time and became a regular fixture in the U21 set-up following that debut, ending the campaign with six Premier League 2 appearances, registering one goal and one assist in that time. The former Berwick Juniors and Cramlington Juniors winger revealed on Instagram that he had signed his first professional deal with Newcastle United, one that was offered to him when he turned 17.

‘I’m delighted to sign my first professional contract with @nufc’ Ferreira wrote alongside pictures of him signing his contract at Newcastle United’s training ground. ‘Grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey so far, my family, friends, coaches, team mates and all those who believed. The work continues!’

Last summer, Ferreira signed a scholarship deal with Newcastle’s academy, one that has now been turned into a professional contract. After signing that initial scholarship deal at Newcastle, Ferreira told Globo Esporte: “I just want to keep playing, be the best version of myself. The most important thing is that I want the best for my family, a better life, to be the best I can, without comparing myself to anyone. Just be myself and keep progressing.

“You have to be patient, because the time will come. It's how much you want it, how much you're willing to wait and sacrifice. The opportunity will appear. Just keep training, wait for the right moment and seize the opportunity when it comes.”

Ferreira will spend next season trying to impress in the U21 set-up, whilst also still being eligible to play at Under-18 level. The Magpies have added to their academy ranks in recent times and will continue to do so as they focus on bolstering their options just below Eddie Howe’s first-team.

Whilst new signing Antonio Cordero has moved to Belgian side KVC Westerlo on-loan, the majority of these new signings will remain at the club and develop on Tyneside. One of those new signings is young South Korean winger Park Seung-Soo.

Park was handed his non-competitive senior debut against Team K-League last week and shone during a ten minute cameo. Speaking after that match, Park revealed his ambitions of becoming a Premier League player in the future, an ambition that is undoubtedly shared by Ferreira and co in the academy ranks.

“I thought it would be amazing to make my debut in Korea, and the manager gave me a great opportunity, so I was able to make a wonderful debut,” Park said. “My biggest strength is dribbling. I tried to show what I do best when I stepped onto the pitch. I’m glad the moment I was aiming for came out.

“When I joined the team, I really felt that the players were physically and athletically perfect. I realized I need to build more strength through additional weight training. I want to adapt to the team quickly and work hard so I can make my Premier League debut as soon as possible.

“I don’t want to be the second someone else — I want to be the first Park Seung-soo. I want to become someone others want to emulate.”