Newcastle United could avoid Manchester City in Premier League Asia Trophy with Rafa Benitez's men set to face Wolves

Newcastle United have been drawn against Wolves in the semi-final of the Premier League Asia Trophy - meaning they could avoid a clash with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The Magpies will head to China for the pre-season tournament next month, with games set to take place between Wednesday, July 17, and Saturday, July 20.

United will face Wolves at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center on Wednesday, July 17, at 6pm (local time), before playing a second game on Saturday, July 20.

Manchester City will face West Ham in the other semi-final to determine which team goes through to the final.

If Newcastle beat Wolves, they will have the chance to compete for the trophy, with the final set to take place at 8.30pm, at the Shanghai Hongkou Football Stadium on Saturday, July 20.

Defeat to Nuno Espírito Santo's side would see United drop into a third/fourth place play-off at 6pm the same day.

Despite uncertainty surrounding Benitez's future at the club, the Magpies boss has described the competition as a "great experience".

"The Premier League Asia Trophy is an important time in our pre-season preparations," Benitez told the club's website.

"Playing against quality teams in front of our fans in China will be a great experience."

Tickets for the Wolves games are now on sale and range from £10 (88RMB, Chinese currency the yuan) to £121 (1,088RMB).

You can find more details by visiting the club's website.