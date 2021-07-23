Newcastle United could be about to lose one of its most exciting academy prospects in Bobby Clark

Strong reports from Merseyside in the last 24 hours say teenage midfielder Bobby Clark son of Magpies legend Lee Clark, is on the verge of joining Liverpool.

It’s also been claimed that the transfer is likely to be completed in the next few weeks with a few details still needing to be ironed out.

The Gazette understands Clark has trialled with the Reds but Newcastle have maintained their desire to keep hold of the 16-year-old scholar.

Newcastle United could be about to lose one of its most exciting prospects. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

However, the opportunity to potentially join the former Premier League champions may, understandably, be too hard to turn down, especially given Jurgen Klopp’s track record of giving youth a chance.

Indeed, the loss of Clark would be a massive blow for United, who has established himself as one of the club’s most exciting young talents since joining at the age of 12.

He became the club’s youngest-ever player to appear for the under-18s at the age of 14 years and 206 days, while he has also represented England at youth level, most recently under-16s.

His rise at Newcastle and on the national stage has not gone unnoticed with Clark previously attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, both Manchester clubs City and United and Bayern Munich.

One outlet claimed Clark had been offered the chance to sign for Spurs in May but his father Lee took to Instagram to brand it as “fake news”.

He posted: “Sorry, I debated whether to post this. But I felt I had to as we (are) talking about a 16-year-old boy here. My son.

"Whoever the football insider (in my day a source close to the individual) they have got this 100%, completely wrong. He has not been offered to Tottenham Hotspur, so subsequently they have not turned down the chance to sign him.

"No idea where this story came from, but it is typical social media nonsense – 99.9% of stories published are not true. Sorry, I deal in reality, not fake news.”

Noises from the North West are yet to be publically denied.

