Newcastle United could cash in on £20m player

Stoke City are considering a move for Dwight Gayle, according to a report.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 05:00
Dwight Gayle.

The Newcastle United striker scored 23 goals for loan club West Bromwich Albion last season.

Gayle, under contract at St James’s Park for another two seasons, is reportedly a target for Championship side Stoke.

West Brom – who have appointed Slaven Bilic as their new manager – could also attempt to re-sign the 28-year-old, signed from Crystal Palace three years ago.

Newcastle, according to The Sun, have put a £20million price tag on Gayle.