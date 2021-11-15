Here is all the latest gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle could unlock transfer stalemate

Manchester United and Juventus are all reportedly in a stalemate regarding the future of midfielder Paul Pogba.

James Tarkowski is set to leave Burnley when his contract expires in the summer (Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Juventus are keen on a return for the Frenchman, but negotiations have reportedly stalled.

How does this affect Newcastle? Well, reports in TeamTalk suggest that Newcastle could unlock this stand-off by moving for Aaron Ramsey, freeing up space in Juventus’ squad and their wage bill and thus, allowing them to bring Pogba back to Turin.

Ramsey has made just five appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season, with his only start coming against Udinese on the opening day of the season.

However, Ramsey has put in a string of impressive performances for Wales and his display against Belarus on Saturday night reminded everybody about the quality he possesses.

Michael Emenalo confidence

Reports in Eurosport claim that Michael Emenalo is ‘confident’ in landing a role at Newcastle. Emenalo has been credited with bringing players like Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku to the Premier League and oversaw one of Chelsea’s most successful periods during his decade at the club.

The report also suggests that Emenalo would be keen to work with Eddie Howe with the pair knowing each other ‘loosely’ following work at Chelsea and Bournemouth respectively.

Tarkowski situation clear

James Tarkowski has reportedly told Burnley that he wants to leave the club once his contract expires in the summer.

As reported in The Athletic: ‘the 28-year-old wants a new challenge to test himself at the highest level possible’.

Newcastle United and West Ham have shown interest in signing the England international and with Tarkowski making his stance clear, there could be wiggle-room for movement in January should Burnley look to ‘cash-in’ on the defender, rather than waiting until the end of the season and losing him on a free.

The Hammers are reportedly willing to wait until the summer to land Tarkowski, meaning Newcastle may be given the opportunity to swoop in January.

