Newcastle United could hold key for Manchester United and Juventus transfer breakthrough as Burnley defender makes contract stance clear amid Toon and West Ham links
Newcastle United could reportedly play a big role in completing a transfer involving two of world football’s biggest clubs and one of its biggest superstars.
Here is all the latest gossip surrounding Newcastle United:
Newcastle could unlock transfer stalemate
Manchester United and Juventus are all reportedly in a stalemate regarding the future of midfielder Paul Pogba.
Juventus are keen on a return for the Frenchman, but negotiations have reportedly stalled.
How does this affect Newcastle? Well, reports in TeamTalk suggest that Newcastle could unlock this stand-off by moving for Aaron Ramsey, freeing up space in Juventus’ squad and their wage bill and thus, allowing them to bring Pogba back to Turin.
Ramsey has made just five appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season, with his only start coming against Udinese on the opening day of the season.
However, Ramsey has put in a string of impressive performances for Wales and his display against Belarus on Saturday night reminded everybody about the quality he possesses.
Michael Emenalo confidence
Reports in Eurosport claim that Michael Emenalo is ‘confident’ in landing a role at Newcastle. Emenalo has been credited with bringing players like Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku to the Premier League and oversaw one of Chelsea’s most successful periods during his decade at the club.
The report also suggests that Emenalo would be keen to work with Eddie Howe with the pair knowing each other ‘loosely’ following work at Chelsea and Bournemouth respectively.
Tarkowski situation clear
James Tarkowski has reportedly told Burnley that he wants to leave the club once his contract expires in the summer.
As reported in The Athletic: ‘the 28-year-old wants a new challenge to test himself at the highest level possible’.
Newcastle United and West Ham have shown interest in signing the England international and with Tarkowski making his stance clear, there could be wiggle-room for movement in January should Burnley look to ‘cash-in’ on the defender, rather than waiting until the end of the season and losing him on a free.
The Hammers are reportedly willing to wait until the summer to land Tarkowski, meaning Newcastle may be given the opportunity to swoop in January.