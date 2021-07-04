Newcastle United could move on this defender this summer - reports

It was only last month that Krafth reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle United

The defender had spoken about his club future while with Sweden, his country, at Euro 2020.

Krafth, signed from Amiens two years ago, was linked with a move away from the club last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United player Daniel Jebbison (r) is challenged by Emil Krafth.

The Sun claim Newcastle could look to move him on this summer.

Alan Nixon, of The Sun, tweeted: “NEWCASTLE. Could move out Swedish right back Krafth as look for new squad cover defender.”

The right-back had a tough first 18 months at Newcastle, but he found some form as a makeshift central defender late in the season in a back five. Krafth believes he is now “thriving” at the club – and on Tyneside.

“I assume that I will stay,” Krafth told Fotbollskanalen. “I have two years left on my contract. As it looks now, I will stay, 100%. You know that things can happen overnight when it comes to football, but I thrive very well in the club and the city. I really want to stay.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked with a cut-price deal for former France youth international defender Mouctar Diakhaby.

But the Magpies will reportedly face competition for the 24-year-old central defender from Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City.

Valencia, keen to raise cash, are keen to recoup around £9million for the player they rated in the £36million bracket just two years ago.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.