Jack Wilshere backs former boss

Former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere has backed Eddie Howe to be a success at Newcastle United, calling him a ‘great manager’.

Wilshere worked with Howe whilst at Bournemouth and he believes that the 43-year-old is the perfect option to take Newcastle forward:

“I worked with him at a club that I see now are quite similar to Newcastle – not in terms of the size of the club, but in terms of the players.” Wilshere told talkSport.

“Newcastle have got a few ex-Bournemouth players and that is what Eddie does, he gets the best out of those types of players, gets them going and he gets the fans on side. He’s a great manager.

“I think he deserves a chance. If he goes in and does really well, in a few years they could be pushing the top six, which I think he can do.

“When I played under him at Bournemouth we arguably had a worse squad and we finished ninth, so he can definitely do that.

“It’s down to him when he gets that chance to take them to the next level.”

Negotiations with Kieran Trippier

Guillem Balague has revealed that Newcastle United have made an approach to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old has been in Spain since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 and is believed to want to move back to the Premier League.

Manchester United have been linked with Tripper for the last couple of transfer windows, however, Balague is reporting that Newcastle could swoop in January, telling 5Live:

“I hear from Atletico Madrid that Newcastle are really interested in getting Trippier and they have started negotiations with his people. I am not sure if they will get him or not.”

Tripper previously played under Newcastle United’s manager-in-waiting Howe at Burnley.

Barcelona ‘keeper links

Another La Liga star that has been linked with Newcastle United is Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Newcastle may be looking to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial difficulties with a price tag of £50m being placed on the German international.

