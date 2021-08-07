Here is a round-up of the latest transfer rumours and news surrounding the Magpies:

NUFC exploring other options due to delay in Willock move

Newcastle remain hopeful of a completing a move for Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock following his successful loan spell on Tyneside last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruno Cortez of Gremio battles for the ball against Ederson of Corinthians during the match between Gremio and Corinthians as part of Brasileirao Series A at Arena do Gremio on August 15, 2020 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Lucas Uebel/Getty Images)

But they have so far failed to agree a deal for the 21-year-old midfielder with manager Steve Bruce admitting there is a ‘cut-off point’ before the club turn their interests elsewhere.

Bruce is operating on a limited transfer budget and Arsenal’s preference to sell could see The Magpies priced out of yet another move.

The United boss said: “Obviously, when we’re ticking towards the start of the season, and towards the end of the window, we’ve obviously got to make a decision.

"When that decision (will be made), is the patient part. We’ll see how it goes.”

Reports from Brazil suggest interest in 22-year-old midfielder

According to Brazillian outlet Globo Esporte, Newcastle United have been credited with interest in Corinthians midfielder Ederson.

With The Magpies’ deal for Willock yet to materialise, they could turn their heads to South America in the hope of bolstering their midfield.

Standing at 6-foot, Ederson’s physicality and creativity across the midfield could fit in well in the Premier League although Newcastle are yet to make an official bid for the former Brazil under-20 international.

NUFC record £43m operating loss

The Price of Football’s Kieran Maguire has reported the latest financial figures at Newcastle during the 2019-20 season up to July 31.

Figures reveal that revenue was down 13% to £153m in total with matchday revenue down 30%.

Wages were also up 20% to £121m this was partly down to the extra month added onto the season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The club’s overall operating loss stands at £43m.

As of 31 July 2020, Newcastle's squad cost a total of £216m which is the most expensive in the club’s history though it is still in the bottom six compared to other Premier League squads.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.