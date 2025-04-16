Lineup Builder

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace at St James’ Park tonight as they search for a sixth successive victory.

Newcastle United’s win over Manchester United on Sunday ensured they ended the weekend in fourth place in the Premier League table. A win against Crystal Palace tonight would see them end the day in 3rd ahead of their trip to Villa Park at the weekend.

The Magpies have had a very settled starting XI in recent weeks, with Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall naming the same starting side in each of their last five outings - games that have earned them 15 points in all. A similar XI is expected when the Eagles come to St James’ Park, although the return of Anthony Gordon does give Tindall an extra element to consider ahead of tonight’s match.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side that Tindall is expected to name for his side’s clash with Crystal Palace. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Newcastle United predicted XI v Crystal Palace

Nick Pope

Pope had very little to do against Manchester United on Sunday, but pulled off a couple of big stops to help his side to victory.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier has been immense in recent weeks and is playing some of the best football he has managed in a black and white shirt.

Fabian Schar

Newcastle United’s much improved defensive record in recent weeks can be attributed to the performances of Schar and Dan Burn in the heart of the defence.

Dan Burn

Burn won everything in the air against Manchester United on Sunday and will be in for a battle against Jean Philippe Mateta on Wednesday night.

Tino Livramento

Livramento surely impressed Thomas Tuchel at the weekend as he put in yet another brilliant display at left-back. He has made that position his own in recent weeks and has enjoyed a very good partnership with Harvey Barnes ahead of him.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes netted his fourth Premier League goal of the season on Sunday and was part of a midfield three that completely dominated the middle of the park against the Red Devils.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali just seems to get better and better as every game passes with yet another relentless display on Sunday. His finish for the first goal was simply sublime as well.

Joelinton

Joelinton has just one game left to avoid a booking and a two-match Premier League ban. If he can do that on Wednesday, then he will have gone five matches in a row without being shown a yellow card.

Jacob Murphy

Another assist for Murphy at the weekend pushed his total goal contributions this season up to 19. He netted against Palace in this fixture last season.

Alexander Isak

Isak has now gone goalless in both of his previous Premier league outings, but did provide a very good assist for Tonali on Sunday. He will be keen to get back on the scoresheet against the Eagles.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes’ form should be enough to keep Anthony Gordon out of the starting XI on merit on Wednesday night.