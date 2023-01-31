The club, which takes on Southampton in the second leg of its Carabao Cup semi-final tonight, will today finalise its incoming and outgoing transfer business ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Howe has signalled his willingness to let goalkeeper Karl Darlow join Hull City on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The 32-year-old – who has made 100 appearances for Newcastle – is expected to be on the bench for the return leg before the transfer is processed.

Asked if Darlow would be allowed to join Hull after the game, Howe said: “That’s the situation. So he’ll be involved with us tomorrow, and then we’ll see where we stand after the game.”

Martin Dubravka, recalled from a loan at Manchester United at the start of the month, is cup-tied, while Howe also has former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie available for the fixture.

Karius, 29, signed a contract keeping him until to the end of the season earlier this month. Gillespie, 30, was left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad for the first half of the campaign.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“Martin’s cup-tied in this competition,” said United’s head coach. “Then we have Loris, who’s continuing to train well. That’s the situation. We wanted Karl for this game, and then we’ll make a decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darlow, signed from Nottingham Forest in 2014, was on the bench for last week’s first leg at the St Mary’s Stadium, which Newcastle won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Joelinton.