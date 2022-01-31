Newcastle United deadline day LIVE: Magpies have Hugo Ekitike bid accepted, Matt Targett also linked

Newcastle United have already confirmed three transfers this window with the latest, Bruno Guimaraes, joining Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood at St James’s Park.

The transfer of Guimaraes was confirmed yesterday with the midfielder joining on a four-and-a-half year deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Deadline day is now upon us and it is expected that Newcastle will continue to search for ways to improve their squad.

A fee for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Dan Burn was agreed yesterday, whilst the Magpies are continuing to explore loan deals for players like Jesse Lingard and Eddie Nketiah.

Freddie Woodman, Elliot Anderson and Dwight Gayle could all also be on their way out of Newcastle, albeit temporarily.

Scroll down for our latest deadline day blog where we keep you up to date with all the latest transfer news from St James’s Park.

Newcastle United deadline day

