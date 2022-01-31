Newcastle United deadline day LIVE: Magpies have Hugo Ekitike bid accepted, Matt Targett also linked
It should be a busy deadline day on Tyneside with both incomings and outgoings expected before the transfer window closes at 11pm.
Newcastle United have already confirmed three transfers this window with the latest, Bruno Guimaraes, joining Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood at St James’s Park.
The transfer of Guimaraes was confirmed yesterday with the midfielder joining on a four-and-a-half year deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon.
Deadline day is now upon us and it is expected that Newcastle will continue to search for ways to improve their squad.
A fee for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Dan Burn was agreed yesterday, whilst the Magpies are continuing to explore loan deals for players like Jesse Lingard and Eddie Nketiah.
Freddie Woodman, Elliot Anderson and Dwight Gayle could all also be on their way out of Newcastle, albeit temporarily.
Scroll down for our latest deadline day blog where we keep you up to date with all the latest transfer news from St James’s Park.
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 09:16
- Newcastle set to complete Dan Burn signing
- Loan moves still on agenda
- Toon ‘eye’ Jesse Lingard
- Eddie Nketiah on radar
- Three players have already joined this window
- Deadline is at 11pm
Matt Targett loan
Newcastle United are lining-up a deadline day move for Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett.
Eddie Howe has been looking to sign a left-back in this month’s transfer window, and Targett has been strongly linked with a late move to St James’s Park.
Aston Villa could allow the 26-year-old to leave Villa Park on loan after signing Lucas Digne, who had also been a target for Newcastle.
Ekitike bid accepted
Newcastle United have reportedly had a bid for Reims forward Hugo Ekitike accepted by the French club.
Ekitike had been linked with a £25million move to St James’s Park earlier in the window but Reims remained steadfast on their price and refused a deal which reportedly involved ‘impossible’ clauses.
However, it appears that the Magpies have upped their offer and had a bid accepted this morning for the striker.
Jesse Lingard ‘to push’ move to Newcastle United
Jesse Lingard will meet with Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick in a last-ditch attempt to push through a loan-move to Newcastle United - according to The Athletic.
The Red Devil’s wanted Newcastle to cover Lingard’s wages, as well as pay Manchester United a fee, believed to be around £12million, should they survive the drop this campaign.
Newcastle walked away from this deal, however, there is belief that a deal can be rekindled if there is movement from both sides.
What to expect...
It could be an exceptionally busy day at Newcastle United with a number of both incomings and outgoings expected before the deadline at 11pm.
Here’s what you can expect to see happen between now and the transfer deadline...
