Newcastle United deadline day LIVE: Magpies in shock Salomon Rondon move as they eye FOUR possible signings St James's Park It promises to be a busy day for Newcastle United as they look to tie up a number of deals for new players. We'll bring you all the latest news from St James's Park. Scroll down and refresh our live blog for updates throughout the day. Nine Newcastle transfers that could go through on deadline day Newcastle players focused on job in hand not transfer talk, says Matt Ritchie