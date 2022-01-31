Dan Burn and Matt Target are on Tyneside to complete their moves from Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa respectively. United have agreed a £13million fee for Burn, while Targett is set to join on a half-season loan.

Newcastle had also hoped to recruit Stade Reims striker Ekitike before the 11pm deadline. However, the 19-year-old has opted to stay at his club, according to L’Equipe.

United had agreed a fee of £25million, potentially rising to £33million with add-ons, but, crucially, they couldn’t reach an agreement with the player.

Newcastle will now try to secure a loan deal for 29-year-old Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Talks broke down last week over the sizeable loan fee that his club was demanding. However, an agreement could yet be reached before the deadline.

MK Dons and Oxford United are showing an interest in Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Haydon Roberts, who could leave on loan before the transfer window slams shut. (The Athletic)

Everton and Tottenham are in talks about a permanent deal for Dele Alli. (Sky Sports)

West Ham have asked to be kept informed about Divock Origi's situation at Liverpool as they plot a possible late bid (Football Insider)

Burnley are also keen on Anfield forward Origi. (Sky Sports)