Newcastle United dealt blow in pursuit of €10million key target - reports

Newcastle United may be in the midst of managerial and ownership uncertainty, but that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumour mill turning.

It remains unclear whether Rafa Benitez will still be in charge at St James’s Park next season, but reports have already linked the Spaniard with a number of potential transfer targets.

One name repeatedly linked with a move to the Magpies is PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, with some outlets claiming the stopper is a key target for Benitez this summer.

Trapp would provide competition for first choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, with Rob Elliot, Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman struggling to challenge.

But a fresh report claims that Newcastle may have been dealt a blow in their pursuit – as a rival club has launched a bid for the 28-year-old.

Paris United claims that German side Frankfurt have submitted a €10million offer for Trapp, after the stopper enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Bundesliga outfit last season.

And that could prove a stumbling block to Newcastle United’s hopes of landing the stopper – although any transfer deals are unlikely to be completed quickly regardless, given the uncertainty over Benitez’s future.