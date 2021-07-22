Newcastle United defender concludes permanent switch to Spanish club following loan stint
Florian Lejeune has completed a permanent move to Alaves for an undisclosed fee.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 4:35 pm
The defender spent last season on loan at the Spanish club.
The 30-year-old Frenchman joined the Magpies from Eibar in the summer of 2016.
However, the 2017-18 campaign saw him suffer two anterior cruciate ligament injuries.
Following his recovery, Lejeune scored his first two goals for the club in a stunning comeback at Everton in January 2020.
A statement on Newcastle United’s website said: “Everybody at the club wishes him well for the future.”