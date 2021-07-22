Newcastle United defender concludes permanent switch to Spanish club following loan stint

The defender spent last season on loan at the Spanish club.

The 30-year-old Frenchman joined the Magpies from Eibar in the summer of 2016.

However, the 2017-18 campaign saw him suffer two anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Florian Lejeune of Newcastle United on the pitch prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Following his recovery, Lejeune scored his first two goals for the club in a stunning comeback at Everton in January 2020.

A statement on Newcastle United’s website said: “Everybody at the club wishes him well for the future.”

