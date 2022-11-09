News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United defender handed World Cup call-up alongside Manchester City and Arsenal stars

Following call-ups for Bruno Guimaraes and Garang Kuol, Fabian Schar has become the third Newcastle United player confirmed to represent their country at the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar.

By Joe Buck
30 minutes ago - 1 min read

Schar has featured in all-but one Premier League game for the Magpies this season, helping Newcastle to the joint-best defensive record in the top-flight and has represented Switzerland on 72 occasions, scoring eight times for his country. The 30-year-old featured regularly during their run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, netting a penalty in their eventual shootout win over reigning world champions France in the Round of 16.

Schar will face competition from Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji for a starting spot in Qatar with Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, new Chelsea signing Denis Zakaria and former Liverpool man Xherdan Shaqiri other notable call-ups for Murat Yakin’s side. Schar’s call-up also sets up the potential clash between himself and Bruno Guimaraes with Brazil and Switzerland drawn in Group G together along with Serbia and Cameroon.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Fabian Schar of Newcastle United celebrates after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
