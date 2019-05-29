Newcastle United defender hit with 'troubling' injury

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has picked up a fresh hamstring injury.

The full-back was set to team-up with Ryan Giggs' Wales squad this week, as they prepare to Croatia and Hungary in European Championship qualifiers.

But Dummett has remained on Tyneside, with Giggs revealing that the defender picked up an injury in Newcastle's final game of the 2018/19 season at Fulham.

Dummett was withdrawn in the 81st minute of that fixture and replaced with Kenedy, and has failed to shake off the injury in time to team-up with the national squad.

And Giggs believes the injury has been 'troubling' the 27-year-old since the end of the Premier League campaign.

“Paul came off in the last game with a hamstring injury," said the Welsh boss.

"That’s been troubling him and he just doesn’t feel right really.

"With the options we’ve got, that’s why I wanted to see Ben Williams and obviously we have Neil Taylor as well.

"We felt we were okay not to risk Paul.”

Dummett has long-suffered with hamstring problems, with the issues dating back to the 2015/16 campaign.

Indeed, the full-back missed a month of the season earlier this year with a similar injury.