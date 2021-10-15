Newcastle United defender reveals what the new owners told players during training ground visit

PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who own a 10% stake, visited the club’s Benton HQ to meet players and head coach Steve Bruce for the first time.

In a video released by Newcastle’s social media team, Fernandez is seen talking to Staveley and Ghodoussi as they shook hands with the players.

The visit lasted around 90 minutes and according to the Argentine, they vowed to visit again soon when those who were on international duty return.

Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He told Spanish publication AS: “The city was revolutionised by this news and by everything it generated worldwide.

"These are times of change in which we look to the future with great enthusiasm.

“We saw it in the press and later, on Monday, we had the opportunity to meet the owners after training. They agreed to return soon because now there are many who are with the national teams.

“They told us that they want to have a talk to convey what they have already said publicly. That it will be something gradual that will take time.”

Fernandez, who is contracted on Tyneside until 2023, believes it is his and his teammates' responsibility to help attract top players, simply by winning games.

Since the takeover was announced, United have been linked with several high-profile stars such as Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho and Chelsea’s Timo Werner.

He added: “It is up to us to win games again and maintain a good level to attract the players who can make us better.”

