Newcastle United defender set to return to training next week after nine-month injury blow

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST
Newcastle United defender Matt Targett is expected to return to training ahead of the new season.

The 28-year-old left-back made just one Premier League start last season after being hit with a hamstring injury in early November and a subsequent Achilles issue that ultimately ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Targett’s last competitive game came in the 3-0 Carabao Cup victory at Manchester United nine months ago last November. He has been back at in the gym Newcastle’s training ground this summer but has missed the pre-season trips to Germany and Japan.

Since Targett’s last competitive match for the club, Newcastle have signed Lewis Hall permanently and Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer to bolster the left-back position. Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier can also play in the position, leaving Targett down the pecking order ahead of his return.

Providing an update on Newcastle's injury situation, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Matt’s close. We anticipate he’ll hopefully return to training probably in the build-up to Southampton, that was the plan.”

The Magpies also have several other long-term injuries with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman recovering from ACL problems suffered last season. Lewis Miley will also miss the opening weeks of the season with a metatarsal injury.

“[Lascelles and Botman] are longer-term with knee injuries but we hope maybe towards the end of the year that they’ll be closer. Lewy was a big blow losing him but he’s making good progress.”

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson will miss the opening match of the season against Southampton on August 17 with a back injury.

