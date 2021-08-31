Newcastle United defender 'turns down' Championship move ahead of transfer deadline

Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Reports earlier today claimed the Championship club had enquired about the Sweden international as a replacement for the injured Kenny Tete.

However, according to the Daily Telegraph, the 27-year-old is keen to fight for his place on Tyneside in England’s top-flight.

As a result, he has snubbed a move to Marco Silva’s Cottagers.

Krafth started the Magpies’ 4-2 opening Premier League defeat to West Ham and the Carabao Cup second round exit to Burnley, both at St James’s Park.

Steve Bruce was open to offloading players this summer, and perhaps Krafth fell into that category having failed to nail down a regular first-team place since his £5million move from French side Amiens.

“Most people have to trade, but I’ve been unable to do that,” Bruce revealed.

"We haven’t been able to sell. Nobody wants to sell their best players, but we all would like to be in a position to trade.

“That’s normal. But we haven’t been in the situation to do that. I’m not talking about selling your best players, but if you can trade then you can alter your squad.

“We haven’t been able to do that because the Championship is on its knees, so there’s no movement there, and really the only league you can sell to at the moment is the Premier League.

"There’s not much happening in Spain, not much happening in France and there’s very little money in Italy.

“We’ve not been able to trade the way I would have liked to. I would certainly have listened to a few offers, but they haven’t been forthcoming.”

An exit for Krafth might have freed up a place in Bruce’s 25-man squad with the same publication claiming Newcastle are attempting to sign Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury and Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara on late loan deals.

So far, United’s only senior summer arrival is Joe Willock from Arsenal for £25m. Andy Carroll, Florian Lejeune, Christian Atsu and Yoshinori Muto have all departed, while Matty Longstaff joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan.

