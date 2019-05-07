Newcastle United defender undergoes surprise operation

DeAndre Yedlin has undergone surgery after sitting out Liverpool’s visit to St James’s Park.

The Newcastle United defender missed the weekend’s game because of a groin problem.

“Yedlin had a groin problem,” said manager Rafa Benitez.

And Yedlin – who hasn’t started a game in more than a month – has revealed on social media that he’s recovering from an operation.

The 25-year-old posted a photograph of himself in a hospital bed with the captain: “Surgery complete – now time to recover.”

Javier Manquillo, Benitez’s second-choice right-back, has started Newcastle’s last four Premier League games.

And Manquillo will face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday in the club’s final game of the season.

Benitez had already lost Florian Lejeune, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff to season-ending injuries.

Yedlin’s operation comes ahead of the USA’s summer fixtures.

Gregg Berhalter’s side have two friendlies and three Gold Cup fixtures next month.

Yedlin, signed from Tottenham Hotspur three years ago, has won 59 caps for his country.

Meanwhile, Lejeune is back kicking a ball – less than a month after knee surgery.

The defender ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against Crystal Palace last month.

Lejeune – who had just returned from the same injury in his right knee – is already doing some ball work after undergoing an operation in Rome, Italy.