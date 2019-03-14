Newcastle United deliver contract bombshell to winger

Callum Roberts has been told he won't be getting a new deal at Newcastle United, according to John McGreal.

Roberts was yesterday recalled from a half-season loan at Colchester United after only making three substitute's appearances.

The winger had scored in Newcastle's FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers in January before joining the League Two club.

Roberts' "head went a little" after he was told he wasn't getting a new contract at Newcastle, according to Colchester manager McGreal.

McGreal told the Halstead Gazette: “Cal was told the other week by Newcastle that he wasn’t getting a contract.

“His head went a little bit, to be fair, because I think he was thinking that there was a possibility of him getting a contract there.

“He’s been there all his career and played for them, this year.

"He’s come here and seen what Courtney Senior is all about. Of late, Courtney has probably been one of the players of the division, not just in our team.

“It’s been tough for Cal, and he’s been away from home. He’s still got a bit of a sore ankle and he wants to get that right, and I think Newcastle pulled him back to get him some training and get him into the Under-23s and put a little bit into the shop window."

Asked if Colchester would consider a summer move for Roberts, Greal said: “We know he’ll be out of contract, and Newcastle have told him.

“We’d consider everyone in the summer, because at this moment in time, recruitment drives and things are getting flagged up."