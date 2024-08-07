Newcastle United fans have delivered their verdict on how much the club should spend on Marc Guehi this summer.

Guehi could become the club’s first statement signing of the summer with reports that Newcastle are set to submit an improved bid for the Three Lions defender having seen their first approach rejected by the Eagles. The 24-year-old has plenty of interest from elsewhere, but the Magpies are believed to be the only club that have submitted a bid for him so far this summer.

Guehi would immediately improve Eddie Howe’s starting XI should he make the move to Tyneside, however, he will not come cheap. Reports that Palace value him at around £60m mean the Magpies will likely have to break, if not, then come really close to breaking their transfer record to sign him.

That currently stands at £63m - the fee they paid Real Sociedad to sign Alexander Isak two summers ago. With financial restrictions still to contend with, spending that sort of money on one player is a big risk for Newcastle United, however, in a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, it is clear that supporters believe it is a risk worth taking.

Asked how much they believe Newcastle United should spend on Guehi this summer, 50% of respondents believe they should splash out between £50m and £60m on the defender, with a further 25% believing a fee between £60m and £70m would represent value for money.

Only 17% believe that Guehi is worth less than £50m, whilst 8% believe that the club should smash their transfer record and pay over £70m.