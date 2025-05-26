'Forever my club' - Newcastle United departure confirmed with emotional statement

A Newcastle United midfielder has confirmed he has left the club after his contract came to an end.

A historic season is now over but the hard work will continue for Newcastle United as they prepare for their return to the Champions League.

A season that appeared to have peaked when Eddie Howe’s side brought an end to a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware with a 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool ended with qualification for UEFA’s elite club competition following a dramatic end to the Premier League campaign on Sunday afternoon.

Magpies boss Howe answered questions about what could lie ahead throughout the summer as he confirmed he would hold talks with United’s PIF-led owners this week and gave an insight into Callum Wilson’s future at St James Park as the experienced striker enters the final weeks of his current deal.

There are several big decisions to be made ahead of the new season with question marks over the futures of Matt Targett, Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier and Sean Longstaff. However, a number of departures from within United’s academy setup also seem likely as the likes of Jay Turner-Cooke and Max Thompson all approach the end of their contracts.

One Magpies academy product has already confirmed his time with his boyhood has come to a close just over 18 months after he was an unused substitute for a Champions League group stage draw at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Ashington-born midfielder James Huntley has been part of the United youth setup for the last 14 years and that appearance on the bench at the Parc des Princes was the closest he came to making a senior appearance during that time.

However, the 21-year-old has been a regular in Magpies Under-18 and Under-21 sides in recent years as he featured alongside the likes of Lewis Miley, Alex Murphy and Joe White. Huntley also earned senior experience during a loan spell with National League North club Spennymoor Town this season as he made a handful of appearances for the FA Trophy finalists. However, he will now look for a new club during the summer after confirming his time as a Magpie had come to an end.

In a post on Instagram, the midfielder said: ”After 14 years at my boyhood club it's now time to move on and say goodbye. I will be forever grateful for everything this club has given me. I would like to thank everyone that has helped me throughout my career so far. I've got memories and experiences that will stick with me for a lifetime. It is now time to move on to the next step of my career. Thank you for everything, Newcastle United. Forever my club."