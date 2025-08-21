Newcastle United have made a major appointment behind the scenes.

Newcastle United have appointed Grace Williams as the club’s director of women’s football.

Williams joins Newcastle from Crystal Palace, who were promoted to the Women’s Super League for the first time in 2024.

The appointment of a director of women’s football suggests a structural change behind the scenes at Newcastle, with the role previously the responsibility of the club’s sporting director.

Both Paul Mitchell and Dan Ashworth previously worked as sporting directors across both the men’s and women’s teams as well as the academy. But with the sporting director position currently vacant at Newcastle, the club have acted to appoint Williams in a role specific to the women’s team.

A statement released on Newcastle United’s official website this week read: “Newcastle United Women are delighted to announce the appointment of Grace Williams as Director of Women's Football.

“Grace joins the club from Crystal Palace, where she held the role of Head of Women's football since May 2023, helping the Eagles achieve promotion to the Barclays Women's Super League for the first time.

“She started at Watford Women as General Manager for two-and-a-half years and oversaw the Hornets' promotion to the Championship in the 2020/21 season. A short spell with FA Wales followed where she supported the restructure of the domestic women's football pyramid.

“Grace then went on to become Operations Manager at Bristol City Women and soon transitioned into the role of General Manager. She was responsible for reshaping their football operation, and in her final season there, the Robins secured promotion back into the WSL.”

Reacting to her appointment, Williams said: “I am extremely proud to be joining Newcastle United Women as the Director of Women's Football.

"It is clear just how ambitious this club is, and they have a clear vision for success, so it felt like the perfect fit for me.

"I can't wait to get started and to help build on the really strong foundations that are already here."

Newcastle United want to continue Amanda Staveley’s dream

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley had a transformative impact on the women’s team, helping it officially become part of the football club once again shortly after the takeover.

Newcastle Women have since become a full-time outfit, played multiple matches at St James’ Park and earned successive promotions to the second-tier of women’s football in England.

Staveley’s ambition was for Newcastle Women to earn promotion to the top tier of English football. And less than four years since the takeover, they have the chance to do that.

Speaking in 2022, shortly after the takeover, Newcastle Women’s manager Becky Langley outlined Staveley’s ambition.

“We want to be in the Women’s Super League as quickly as we can,” she said.

“Amanda’s ambition for both the men’s and women’s teams is to win the Champions League, so there’s really no ceiling on where this club can go for the women’s and the men’s sides. We’re working really hard behind the scenes to make that happen.

“It will take a lot of investment, but it’s all progressive. We recognise we’re still in tier four at the moment, so everything has got to be within context.

“We want to strive to get there as quickly as possible, but it will take that emotional investment and care.

“We’ve not set any strict timescale, but I’d love Newcastle United Women to be in the Super League within five years.”

That ambition is certainly on the right track and could become a reality within the next 12 months with Langley’s side opening their WSL 2 season at Nottingham Forest on September 7.