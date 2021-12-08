Newcastle United discussing which players to loan out in January transfer window
Discussions are ongoing at Newcastle United regarding which young players will be loaned out in January.
Loaning under-23s players out to lower or Scottish league opposition is a strategy used by most clubs in order to give their youngsters regular experience of competitive men’s football.
Such loans have previously backfired on Newcastle with the likes of Elias Sorensen and arguably Matty Longstaff, who is enduring a tough season with Aberdeen. But defender Lewis Cass made a success of his time on loan at Hartlepool United last season and has continued to progress at Port Vale.
Dylan Stephenson, who scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season in a 2-0 under-23s win over Sunderland on Monday, is expected to remain at the club despite plenty of interest while others could be handed a chance of a temporary move.
“I think there could be [players that benefit from loan move],” Newcastle under-23s lead player development coach Elliott Dickman said.
“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got a team available to put out. At this moment in time, there will be discussions going on around that but at the minute, I can’t really say who and who isn’t as nothing’s been finalised.
Read More
“The main thing is we might want certain lads to go out on loan but it’s got to be right for them. If it is then there’s that opportunity.
“Obviously we’ll have the conversation with Steve [Harper], Neil [Winskill] Atky [Mark Atkinson], Shola [Ameobi] and Ben Dawson.
“From that aspect, that’s how any decision on any player going out on loan will be made but as I stand here now, there’s nobody earmarked for that.”