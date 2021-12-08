Newcastle United discussing which players to loan out in January transfer window

Discussions are ongoing at Newcastle United regarding which young players will be loaned out in January.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:00 pm

Loaning under-23s players out to lower or Scottish league opposition is a strategy used by most clubs in order to give their youngsters regular experience of competitive men’s football.

Such loans have previously backfired on Newcastle with the likes of Elias Sorensen and arguably Matty Longstaff, who is enduring a tough season with Aberdeen. But defender Lewis Cass made a success of his time on loan at Hartlepool United last season and has continued to progress at Port Vale.

Dylan Stephenson, who scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season in a 2-0 under-23s win over Sunderland on Monday, is expected to remain at the club despite plenty of interest while others could be handed a chance of a temporary move.

Joe White (2L) celebrates with his teammates Cameron Ferguson (L), Ryan Barrett (3L) and Joshua Scott (R) of Newcastle United after scoring his team's second goal during the Papa John's EFL Trophy Group match between Mansfield Town and Newcastle United U21 Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“I think there could be [players that benefit from loan move],” Newcastle under-23s lead player development coach Elliott Dickman said.

“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got a team available to put out. At this moment in time, there will be discussions going on around that but at the minute, I can’t really say who and who isn’t as nothing’s been finalised.

“The main thing is we might want certain lads to go out on loan but it’s got to be right for them. If it is then there’s that opportunity.

Newcastle United loan manager Shola Ameobi (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“Obviously we’ll have the conversation with Steve [Harper], Neil [Winskill] Atky [Mark Atkinson], Shola [Ameobi] and Ben Dawson.

“From that aspect, that’s how any decision on any player going out on loan will be made but as I stand here now, there’s nobody earmarked for that.”

