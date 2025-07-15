Newcastle United’s starting XI could look very exciting when they face Aston Villa on the opening day of next season’s Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s side have not been handed an easy start to the season, with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Leeds United all to play in August. However, a good summer transfer window and some positive results in those matches could set the Magpies up for a very exciting campaign.

Newcastle have already added Anthony Elanga to their ranks this summer, with fresh reports surrounding a move for Hugo Ekitike really gathering speed. Interest in James Trafford and Giorgio Scalvini have also dominated headlines recently, with Newcastle likely having to spend around £82m to sign them this summer.

Aston Villa will be a very stern test of their credentials on Saturday 16 August, but seeing this team start at Villa Park would be very exciting. Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s ‘dream’ starting XI for their opening day of the season clash against Unai Emery’s side:

GK: James Trafford

Trafford starred for Burnley last season, hopefully he can show similar form for Newcastle United if a deal is finally completed this summer. The two clubs remain apart in their valuation of the goalkeeper, but movement could be made in the coming weeks.

RB: Tino Livramento

Livramento was brilliant towards the end of last season and with England U21’s this summer. He could be a real force to be reckoned with next season.

CB: Giorgio Scalvini

Scalvini has emerged as one of Newcastle’s top centre-back targets this summer. £52m is the price they have been quoted by Atalanta to get a deal done, according to reports.

CB: Sven Botman

Hopefully Botman can stay fit this season and remind everyone of his immense qualities after two frustrating campaigns.

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall was one of Newcastle’s best players last season before injury curtailed his campaign. There is huge excitement surrounding what he can deliver next term if he remains injury free.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will again lead the side next season. His first campaign as captain was near-perfect as they won a trophy and secured Champions League qualification.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali has become one of the Premier League’s best midfielders - and he loves an opening day of the season game against Aston Villa.

RW: Anthony Elanga

Newcastle United fans are desperate to see Elanga in action. Villa Park is where he could make his competitive debut for his new club.

ST: Hugo Ekitike

When news of Newcastle’s approach for Ekitike first emerged, many jumped to the conclusion that it must mean Alexander Isak is set to leave. Instead, the Frenchman could play alongside Isak in the starting XI. It is certainly a good headache for Howe to have if they can finally get a deal for him over the line.

ST: Alexander Isak

Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last season. He would love to get one under his belt on the opening day of the season.

LW: Anthony Gordon

Gordon had an underwhelming season last year by his usual sky-high standards and will be desperate to hit the ground running next year. He scored a stunning goal against Villa on Boxing Day to set his side on their way to a 3-0 win.