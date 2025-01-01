Newcastle United duo ruled out v Spurs & Arsenal as fresh Sven Botman twist revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will be without Fabian Schar for the next two matches as Eddie Howe faces a defensive selection decision.

Schar was shown his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season in the closing stages of Newcastle’s 2-0 win at Manchester United and will now miss Saturday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur (12:30pm kick-off). Schar is also suspended for the Carabao Cup first leg at Arsenal next week having picked up his second booking in the competition in the quarter-final against Brentford.

Bruno Guimaraes is also banned for the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Now Howe faces a decision regarding which player will replace Schar in the starting line-up for the trips to Spurs and Arsenal. The Swiss centre-back has started more games than any other Newcastle player under Howe and has four goals to his name already this season.

Lloyd Kelly is available for selection but hasn’t featured since the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United in December. Sven Botman is also back in full training but hasn’t played a first-team match since March following an ACL injury.

The 24-year-old has also suffered a minor setback in his planned return to playing after suffering with illness heading into 2025.

"He's getting there,” Howe said on Botman. “He's had a period of training which we knew he needed.

“He's had a little bit of illness in the last few days. Hopefully he'll get over that pretty quickly. We have depth in the squad that can cover any absentee and hopefully that's the case with Fabi."

Elsewhere in Newcastle’s defence, Jamaal Lascelles remains out with an ACL injury while Emil Krafth is sidelined with a broken collarbone. While Botman has a chance of returning against Spurs or Arsenal, the matches will come too soon for Krafth.

"Yes, Sven will be in and around my thinking for sure, as will a few other players,” Howe added. “Emil Krafth won't make it back in time for the next game, but apart from that we should have everyone available.

“Not just Sven Botman, but Lloyd Kelly and other defenders are waiting for their opportunities.

"That's what, at the moment, I think when you look at the bench, there are players waiting to play and to show their qualities."