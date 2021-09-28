Newcastle United duo Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth receive international call ups
Newcastle United duo Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth have received international calls up ahead of the October break.
Steve Bruce’s side travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday before welcoming Tottenham Hotpsur to St James’s Park after the two-week international break.
Fraser teams up with Scotland for their big World Cup qualifiers with Israel and Faroe Islands, while Krafth is set to travel to Sweden as they host Kosovo and Greece.
Steve Clarke’s Tartan Army sit second in Group F, seven points behind leaders Denmark as they seek qualification for the World Cup in Qatar next November.
Neither player, at present, is expected to start against Spurs given their limited involvement so far in this campaign.
Fraser has played just 55 minutes of Premier League across four appearances. Krafth, meanwhile, lined up in the opening day defeat to West Ham but has made only one appearance since.
Both players were unused substitutes during the 1-1 draw at Watford.