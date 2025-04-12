Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have had some key men missing from first-team training this week as they prepare to host Manchester United in the Premier League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle are eyeing a fifth straight win in all competitions when they host Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

The Magpies sit fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with Chelsea in fourth but with a game in hand. This week it was confirmed that the top five teams in the Premier League would qualify for next season’s Champions League group phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have won four of their last five meetings against Man United and will be looking to secure a first league double over them in 95 years.

Key duo missing from Newcastle United training this week

Newcastle’s players were pictured on the training ground this week though there were two notable absentees. Anthony Gordon has been training individually following a groin injury picked up on international duty with England.

Gordon has missed Newcastle’s last four matches, three due to suspension and last time out against Leicester due to injury.

"He's had a decent week with the physios,” Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall said on Gordon. “He was back out on grass for a session yesterday so we'll assess him today, to see how he's responded to that. Then we'll have to make a late call on whether he's available for the bench on Sunday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has also missed training this week due to illness, and therefore wasn’t pictured on the training ground at Darsley Park.

“[Howe has been] really poorly the last couple of days,” Tindall explained. “It's not affected any of our preparations up until now but I'm sure he’ll be fine for Sunday. I've been been taking training the last couple of days.”

Newcastle United ‘goalscorer’ continues to train with first-team

Gordon’s injury and suspension issues in recent months have seen 17-year-old forward Sean Neave drafted into the first-team squad. While the teenager is yet to make his senior debut, he is understood to have impressed on the training ground and has remained with the first team to train while also featuring for Newcastle’s Under-21s side.

After scoring four goals in four games for Newcastle Under-21s last month, Neave was nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the month award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his involvement in the matchday squad for the 2-1 Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool last month saw him awarded a winners’ medal.

Howe has been keen to keep Neave around the first team in recent months after he was first drafted into the squad

Neave is capable of playing out wide or through the middle, though his age and physical frame mean he’s been preferred as a winger option, similar to Gordon.

Assessing Neave’s impact on the training ground, Howe said: “We have used him in various roles but what I will say is he is a goalscorer. We find in training and practice games he will pop up with a goal which is a great skill to have!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s doing very well. He’s very young and I need reminding of that sometimes because he is competing on an even field technically.

“Physically, he has a lot of growth to come, he has to fill out his body. He has to become stronger. It is probably now about finding him a set position.”