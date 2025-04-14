AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United have issued an official update on Eddie Howe’s condition after he was admitted to hospital on Friday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe missed Sunday’s win over Manchester United as Jason Tindall assumed managerial duties in his place. The Magpies, courtesy of goals from Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and a Harvey Barnes brace triumphed 4-1 over the Red Devils to begin a hugely important week in the perfect way with a win.

Matches against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are to come this week and, ahead of those games, Newcastle United have released an update on their head coach, confirming that he has been diagnosed with pneumonia but that he is recovering in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United release Eddie Howe update

A statement on the club website read: ‘Newcastle United can announce that Eddie Howe is recovering in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

‘The club continues to extend its best wishes and support to Eddie and his family as he continues his recovery.

‘Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa this week, with further updates to be communicated in due course.

‘Eddie said: "A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I'm immensely grateful for the specialist care I'm receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible."’

Jason Tindall’s Eddie Howe message

Speaking post-match following his side’s win over the Red Devils, Tindall revealed on Sunday that he had had limited communication with the Magpies head coach ahead of kick-off, but that he had received a message from him congratulating the side on their win.

“I said to the players before the game to go and deliver a performance that the manager would be proud of, and they certainly went out and delivered that,” Tindall said. “I had a message from [Howe] just before I came to do the press, congratulating the team and the performance and the work from everybody.

“He was able to watch the game and I'm sure that performance put a smile on his face. I've seen not really had the opportunity to speak to him properly. I just received a text message before I came to do the media, so I'm sure as soon as there's any update, we’ll have one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United will move into 3rd in the Premier League table with a win over the Eagles on Wednesday night. A very late Daniel Munoz goal denied them all three points in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park back in November on what was a hugely disappointing afternoon for the Magpies as they failed to register a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes - with their goal that day coming via a Marc Guehi own goal.