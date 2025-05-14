Newcastle United ‘enquire’ about Ligue 1 star despite James Trafford ‘agreement’

Getty Images

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for James Trafford this summer, but reports in France suggest that the Burnley man may not be their only option.

Trafford starred for Burnley as they sealed promotion back to the Premier League, in an impressive campaign which proved why Newcastle United were so interested in his signature last summer. Ultimately, the Clarets kept hold of their key man and rejected a bid worth around £16m from Tyneside for the former Manchester City stopper.

Interest in Trafford has not died down and whilst his price tag will have significantly increased, over the last few months, speculation persists that he could end this summer as a Newcastle United player. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano certainly thinks that’s a possibility, writing back in February: ‘Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.’

Newcastle United ‘enquire’ about Ligue 1 star

Despite Trafford seeming to be the Magpies’ main target to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer, reports in L’Equipe have suggested that they have ‘enquired’ about signing Angers’ Yahia Fofana. The Ivory Coast international has played every minute of his side’s Ligue 1 campaign to date, keeping seven clean sheets.

Angers currently sit 13th in the table with just one game, against Lyon, remaining this season. The report indicates that £8m may be enough to secure Fofana’s signature this summer due to a release clause in his contract.

Newcastle are far from alone in their reported admiration of the 24-year-old, with top French and Italian clubs also being linked with a move. Southampton, who have been relegated from the Premier League, have also been linked with a move for the stopper.

However, the Saints are expected to be frustrated in their attempts to sign Fofana because of their relegation to the Championship. Aaron Ramsdale, who moved to St Mary’s last summer from Arsenal but failed to help his new side survive in the top-flight, has been linked with moves away from the south coast club.

Newcastle United’s goalkeeper future

Back on Tyneside, Newcastle currently have a five-strong senior goalkeeping department with Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka the two first-team options that have been used by Eddie Howe this season, save for a 45 minute Carabao Cup appearance from Odysseas Vlachodimos. Newcastle United will not stand in the way of an exit for the Greek international this summer following his move from Nottingham Forest - one that was necessitated by the constraints of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Pope has been Howe’s first-choice over the last few months, but is set to face stiff competition for that role if the Magpies sign a new goalkeeper this summer. Dubravka, meanwhile, signed a new contract with the club earlier this year but has lost his place as first-choice keeper and, if a new goalkeeper is signed this summer, whether that be Trafford, Fofana or someone else entirely, may have an uncertain future at the club.