Newcastle United enter negotiations to sign £22million-rated French winger after Ligue 1 outfit lower asking price
Patrick Viera’s OGC Nice have reportedly lowered their asking price for French youth international winger Allan Saint-Maximin – and Newcastle United have re-entered the race to sign the 22-year-old.
Watford had reportedly edged ahead of the likes of United, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign the player, who the Ligue 1 outfit were keen to recoup £35million for.
But with no one willing to deal at that price, Nice have decided to massively reduce the price of the player in order to push him out the door.
Saint-Maximin is not wanted by Viera due to what French publication L’Equipe report as a lack of commitment and work-rate last season. Viera has also already lined up two players to replace the winger – Southampton’s Sofiane Boufal and Lorient’s Alexis Claude-Maurice.
According to the report, Lee Charnley has offered £13.4million for the player, but Nice will not lower their asking price further, given that Saint Maximin’s former club AS Monaco have a 20% sell-on clause lodged in the player’s contract.
United head coach Steve Bruce is thought to want at least five deals done before the close of play on Thursday, August 8.
One of those deals is thought to be Brazilian Joelinton, who could even be confirmed before the end of today.
Bruce wants to add a winger, two strikers and central midfielder and one full-back to his ranks ahead of the start of the Premier League season. Newcastle kick off against Arsenal on Sunday, August 11.