Newcastle United enter talks over €15m summer move as Rafa Benitez eyes squad depth

Newcastle United are reportedly lining-up a move for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos - with Rafa Benitez keen for competition across the park.

While Benitez's future on Tyneside still remains uncertain - as talks with Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley drag on - a host of transfer targets have already been linked with a move to St James's Park.

And it is thought that the Spaniard is already eyeing up potential summer recruits as he aims to build on Newcastle's 13th-place finish in the Premier League this term.

A number of names have been linked with joining the Magpies, with Benitez keen to add some depth to his squad with a number of key areas lacking in numbers last season.

And in Vlachodimos, Benitez hopes to find some competition for number one Martin Dubravka.

While Dubravka was impressive last season, it is thought that the Newcastle boss is keen to recruit another strong option to rival the Slovakian.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo claim that the Magpies have already opened discussions with Benfica over a move for the stopper - although no concrete offers have yet been submitted.

It is thought that Vlachodimos is valued at around €15m, with Italian giants Roma also showing an interest in recent weeks.

Benitez already has four senior goalkeepers on his books, but Karl Darlow, Rob Elliot and Freddie Woodman have all been linked with the exit door.