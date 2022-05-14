Here is a round-up of the latest Newcastle United transfer gossip...

Newcastle United hold talks to sign striker

Newcastle United have held preliminary talks over signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

According to various sources, including The Daily Telegraph and Football Insider, the 25-year-old is a priority target for United as they look to bolster their attacking line.

Reims forward Hugo Ekitike has also been strongly linked with a summer move after Newcastle failed to secure his signature on deadline day in January.

While Newcastle are safe from relegation and can start planning for the summer with some certainty, Everton’s position in the Premier League is not yet secure despite a recent up turn in form.

But Calvert-Lewin’s season has been plagued by injury with his last league goal coming in August.

And Toffees boss Frank Lampard has addressed the speculation surrounding the England international.

“He is a fantastic striker, the pedigree of striker that there aren't many around,” Lampard said. “It's been unfortunate for me, I think, that I haven't had him fit.

"[There have been] little moments of fitness, but we know that strikers – particularly out of any position – probably need runs of games and fitness and confidence.

"We've never been able to get that for Dominic to be fair to him. But yeah, he's a huge player, they are not very common.

"He is contracted to us, three years left on his contract, and I want to take this club forward and players like Dominic help that.

"I know he hasn't been playing at the minute because he's been getting fit, but now he's fit, so hopefully he will contribute in the last few games for starters and then he's our player.”

Newcastle United linked with another goalkeeper

The Magpies have been linked with several goalkeepers since the takeover with long-term number one Martin Dubravka’s place in the side appearing under threat.

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Arsenal’s Bernd Leno have all been linked previously.

Now, talkSPORT has suggested that Leicester City shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel is being monitored by Eddie Howe’s side as the club looks to strengthen between the sticks.

