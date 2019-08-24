PRESTON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Jack Colback of Newcastle United during a pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Newcastle United at Deepdale on July 27, 2019 in Preston, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United escape routes open to first-team outcasts Jack Colback, Achraf Lazaar, Rolando Aarons & others

Newcastle United don’t want them but the door remains open for the Magpies’ outcasts left out of Steve Bruce’s 25-man Premier League squad.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 12:00

Jack Colback, Henri Saivet, Rolando Aarons, Achraf Lazaar and Jamie Sterry were all nudged out by head coach Bruce and currently find themselves on the lookout for new clubs.

But where next for the fivesome? Here’s a list of the transfer windows which remain open on the continent – some a little closer to home than others.

1. Argentina

Tuesday, September 24

2. A-League

Sunday, December 22

3. Indian Super League

Saturday, August 31

4. Liga MX

Thursday, September 5

