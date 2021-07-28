Newcastle United expect transfer development 'within 48 hours' as Toon 'eye' £12m French midfielder

Here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding St James’s Park ahead of the new Premier League season:

Joe Willock decision ‘close’

Newcastle United reportedly expect an answer on Joe Willock's future at Arsenal within the next 48 hours.

Newcastle United are linked with Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

And according to the Daily Mail, Steve Bruce is increasingly hopeful that the 21-year-old will return to St James’s Park.

That is despite reports in France claiming Monaco have opened talks with Willock.

The midfielder is the Magpies’ number one target after scoring eight goals in 14 appearances during a remarkable loan spell last season.

Speaking about Willock after the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United, Bruce said: “I've said many times now, (he’s) Arsenal's player, Joe to decide but there has to be a cut-off point where we can't wait forever.

"We’ve one or two other options, of course, which would be wrong if I didn't. Obviously, Joe’s our first choice. We’re encouraged to keep bashing away, but there comes a cut-off point, yeah.”

Magpies ‘want’ French midfielder

Newcastle are also hoping to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara this summer, the Daily Mail adds.

United hope to add the France under-21s international to their ranks for around £12million as he enters the final year of his contract.

Kamara broke into Marseille’s first-team aged 17 having joined the academy aged five.

The 21-year-old is a defensive midfielder but can also offer cover at the heart of the defence.

