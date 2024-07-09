Newcastle United eye 'elite' first-team appointment ahead of 2024-25 campaign
Newcastle are looking for an ‘elite, experienced’ senior first-team post-match performance analyst to work with Eddie Howe and his coaching team this coming season. The role will involve the individual delivering evidence-based, video and data-driven analysis on Newcastle’s first-team performances.
The club are currently welcoming applications until Friday, July 12 with the job description as follows: “We’re looking for an elite, experienced senior first-team post-match performance analyst to work closely with our Head Coach and first-team coaching staff to deliver outstanding evidence-based, video and data-driven analysis.
“This is a critical role with a direct contribution to First Team Performance, developing and leading an elite approach to individual and collective post-match analysis. “You will work within our elite first-team environment, collaborating with our coaching, analysis and data and insights teams to ensure alignment of post-match and team meeting content/analysis concepts and workflows connect to the club’s technical and tactical footballing philosophy. “This is an outstanding opportunity to directly impact the continued growth of an ambitious Premier League club.”
The vacancy highlights Newcastle’s ambitions to improve as a side following a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League during the 2023-24 campaign. The Magpies narrowly missed out on European qualification due to Manchester United winning the FA Cup over Manchester City once the season had ended.
Newcastle’s first-team will return for pre-season training later this week ahead of trips to Germany, Japan and Hull later this month. The 2024-25 Premier League season gets underway against Southampton at St James’ Park on August 17.
