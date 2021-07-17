Newcastle United stopper Karl Darlow has tested positive for Covid-19, it has been announced by the club.

Darlow will now be required to self-isolate for ten days and will miss tomorrow’s pre-season fixture against York City tomorrow

The Magpies intend to field a first-team squad against York City on Sunday, while an under-23s squad will travel to Harrogate Town to minimise mixing between the groups.

Freddie Woodman during his loan stint with Championship side Swansea City.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the biggest Newcastle United and Premier League stories doing the rounds:

Newcastle United eyeing a deal for Turkey star

Newcastle United are set to make an offer for Fenerbahce and Turkey star Irfan Kahveci.

That’s according to reports in Turkey with Fanatik stating that the Magpies are now in the process of putting together a bid for the 25-year-old midfielder.

Steve Bruce’s top priority remains the re-capture of former loanee Joe Willock, 21, from Arsenal after an impressive half-season on Tyneside.

However, the North East club have started to identify alternative targets in the event that their pursuit of Willock proves unsuccessful.

Fenerbahce, though, are said to be keen to hold onto the international for another season after joined the club for €7million last January.

Danny Mills tells Leeds United told to launch fresh bid for Feddie Woodman

Leeds United should step up their attempts to sign Newcastle United stopper Freddie Woodman on a permanent deal, according to Danny Mills.

The 24-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship with Welsh outfit Swansea City as the club were defeated by Brentford in the play-offs last campaign.

The Whites are in the market for a new stopper after ex-Real Madrid man Kiko Casilla joined Elche on loan ahead of the coming campaign.

And rumours have suggested that Woodman has turned down a loan move to Elland Road already as he eyes a permanent club and first-team football.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Whites and England right-back Mills said: “It’s never easy.

“A young goalkeeper who’s done incredibly well, I think he’s an outstanding goalkeeper, he’s going to want a chance.

“I don’t think it’s down to the fact he wants to be first-choice, I think it’s down to the fact he doesn’t want a loan move. He wants it to be a permanent deal. I don’t think he’s rejected it because he’s arrogant enough to think he should be first-choice, it’s more down to the fact that he would rather it be a permanent deal rather than another loan move.

“Freddie’s a very good goalkeeper and would love the opportunity to challenge. Leeds would be perfect for him, it would be very, very good for both.

"But I’m led to believe he wants a permanent move, even if that’s challenging. It’s not just about being number one. He wants a permanent move because he’s been on loan enough.

“There might have been a case of a loan move with an option to buy but I think he’s like ‘If you want me, get it done.’ And rightly so. He’s had enough loan moves.”

