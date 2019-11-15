Newcastle United eye January bid for World Cup star – report

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a January deal for Croatian World Cup defender Domagoj Vida.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 15th November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Friday, 15th November 2019, 11:38 am

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Steve Bruce’s Magpies are one of four Premier League clubs taking a look at the Besiktas centre-half.

Brighton, West Ham United and Norwich City are also mentioned in the report with the fee for the 30-year-old thought to be in the region of £8.5million.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles could be out until February with a knee injury, but United do have FIVE other central defenders.

