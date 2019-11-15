According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Steve Bruce’s Magpies are one of four Premier League clubs taking a look at the Besiktas centre-half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton, West Ham United and Norwich City are also mentioned in the report with the fee for the 30-year-old thought to be in the region of £8.5million.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles could be out until February with a knee injury, but United do have FIVE other central defenders.