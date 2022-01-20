Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United.

Ally McCoist’s Lingard doubts

Out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is a target for Newcastle United this month with a short-term loan to St James’s Park an option for the England international.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has emerged as a target for Newcastle United (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Lingard, who needs first-team football in order to get himself back into Gareth Southgate’s plans, may be keen on a move to Newcastle and his friendship with Kieran Trippier is also another selling point for a move to the north east.

However, West Ham, where Lingard impressed at the end of last season, are also rumoured to be interested in the 29-year-old.

Ally McCoist believes that the Hammers would be a better option than Newcastle for the midfielder and has questioned whether Lingard would be even interested in a move to St James’s Park:

“I’m old school, I like to see players roll their sleeves up and fight for their place in the team, however, I think that’s gone with Lingard (at Man United),” McCoist told talkSport.

“He’s played a minute under (Ralf) Rangnick, he’s played 87 minutes in eight appearances under (Ole Gunnar) Solskjaer this season. Come on! He’s far too good a player.

“I think it would be a move that would suit all parties going somewhere like West Ham. Does he want to go to Newcastle?! I don’t really think so to be honest with you.”

Leno loan?

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has become the newest name linked with Newcastle United this window as the club reportedly eye a loan deal for the German.

According to 90min.com, a loan move to Newcastle could offer Leno first-team football for the rest of the season after the 29-year-old has seen Aaron Ramsdale usurp him as No.1. for the Gunners this season.

Leno has made 100 appearances in the Premier League.

Palace in Ramsey talks

Italian outlet Calciomercato claim that Crystal Palace are continuing talks with Aaron Ramsey over a possible move to Selhurst Park this month.

Ramsey looks set to leave Juventus this month with a return to the Premier League most likely for the Welshman.

Newcastle have been made bookies favourite for Ramsey’s signature however.

