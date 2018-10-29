Newcastle United eye Paraguayan sensation, Manchester United and Chelsea in battle for midfielder plus transfer updates on Liverpool, Arsenal Manchester City

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are credited with interest in Atlanta United attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron. In 32 MLS appearances, he's bagged an impressive 12 goals and 13 assists. (The Sun)

Manchester United and Chelsea continue to be touted with a move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is unlikely to sign a new deal at the Emirates. (Daily Express)

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has played down that the Serie A club will re-sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba. (Sky Italia)

However, the Italian giants do want to sign Manchester City hot prospect Phil Foden, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror) They are also weighting up a shock move for Liverpool's Divock Origi. (Calcio Mercato

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, on loan from Real Madrid as a part of the Thibaut Courtois deal, says it's "too early" to talk about a permanent move beyond this season, but insists he is very happy in West London. (London Evening Standard)

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinsk is poised to sign a new contract the Italian club to shrug off any interest from Liverpool. (Daily Express)

Real Madrid are to sacked manager Julen Lopetegui following Sunday's 5-1 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona and replace him with ex Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. (Marca)