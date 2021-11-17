Newcastle United eye Serie A trio as first major signings since takeover – reports
Newcastle United are eyeing a triple Serie A swoop in the January transfer window – according to reports.
January could be a huge month for Eddie Howe & Co as they battle to keep the Magpies in the Premier League after a brutal start to the season.
And as per The Times, Italy is viewed as the ideal market to raid, with Inter Milan duo Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic and Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha among the potential targets.
Howe is said to have identified central defence as a key position to strengthen. De Vrij fits the bill and is out-of-contract the end of the season.
It’s claimed Newcastle have extensively tracked games involving Inter Milan, AC Milan, Lazio and Juventus since the £305million Saudi-led takeover was completed in early-October.
After 11 matches, United are winless and sit five points from safety with Brentford next up at St James’s Park on Saturday – Howe’s first game in charge.