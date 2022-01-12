Here is the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Magpies and Watford ‘missed out’ on defender

Axel Tuanzebe, whose loan deal at Aston Villa was cut-short in favour of a move to Napoli, was reportedly a target for Newcastle United this window.

Reims forward Hugo Ekitike (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Before moving to Villa Park, Tuanzebe was linked with a move to the Magpies in the summer with Steve Bruce an admirer of the defender.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle remained admirers of the defender and, alongside Watford, hoped to complete a deal for him this window, however, it was Naples that ended up being the chosen destination for the 24-year-old.

Toon interested in Spurs winger

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn is of interest to Newcastle United this window - according to 90min.com.

Bergwijn, alongside Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli, will be allowed to leave north London this month, should an offer come in that matches his valuation.

Spurs have reportedly turned down a £15m offer from Ajax for the winger who is currently out of favour under Antonio Conte.

Quartet interested in Ekitike

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Borussia Dortmund have reportedly joined the race to sign Hugo Ekitike from Ligue 1 side Reims.

Ekitike was revealed as a target for the Magpies yesterday with it understood that initial talks between the two clubs had started.

No formal bid has been submitted by Newcastle yet and with Spurs and Dortmund also reportedly interested in the 19-year-old, Newcastle may have to act quickly in order to get a deal completed.

