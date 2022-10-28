Newcastle United have made an impressive start to the Premier League season and are back in action this weekend at home to Aston Villa. The Toon Army are currently 4th in the table and are seven points off Arsenal at the top.

Eddie Howe’s side beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away last time out and have lost just once in their opening 12 games. Here is a look at some of the latest news from around the division...

Newcastle are keeping tabs on Vasco de Gama winger Eguinaldo. The 18-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has scored three goals in 18 games in all competitions so far this season (Canal do Pedrosa).

PSV ‘cannot’ refuse an offer of €30 million or higher for Leeds and Newcastle-linked (as per 90min) Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window. The Whites reportedly tried to land the winger over the summer and the door could swing open for them to make another move this winter if they are still keen on him (De Telegraaf).

Arsenal are interested in PSV midfielder Xavi Simons and are said to be ‘impressed’ by the teenager. He has previously been on the books at Barcelona and PSG and is still only 19-years-old (Fichajes).

Chelsea target Denzel Dumfries will not be available for transfer this winter. The Inter Milan right-back has been identified by the Blues as potential competition for Reece James but won’t be sold in the next window (Wett Freunde).

Brentford and Bournemouth will have to fork out a fee of £4 million if they are to lure Blackpool starlet Jerry Yates to the top flight. He has also been linked with Rangers, West Brom and Watford recently (Football Insider).

Aston Villa are looking to sign a left-sided centre-back to potentially replace Tyrone Mings. The England international is facing an uncertain long-term future at Villa Park (Football Insider).

