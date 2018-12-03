Newcastle United - FA Cup third round draw: Magpies ball number, draw time and how to watch

The FA Cup third round draw takes place on Monday evening - and here's everything you need to know about Newcastle United's involvement.

What ball number are Newcastle United?

Newcastle are ball number 27 for Monday evening's draw for the FA Cup third round.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup third round draw will be televised live on BBC One, BT Sport and available to stream on BBC iPlayer also.

Where is it taking place?

The draw, to be conducted by Paul Ince and Ruud Gullit, is taking place at Stamford Bridge in London - the home of 2018 FA Cup winners Chelsea.

How many teams are taking part?

The draw will see the 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition alongside the 20 teams that progress from round two.

Who could the Magpies face?

1 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

2 ARSENAL

3 ASTON VILLA

4 BIRMINGHAM CITY

5 BLACKBURN ROVERS

6 BOLTON WANDERERS

7 BRENTFORD

8 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

9 BRISTOL CITY

10 BURNLEY

11 CARDIFF CITY

12 CHELSEA

13 CRYSTAL PALACE

14 DERBY COUNTY

15 EVERTON

16 FULHAM

17 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

18 HULL CITY

19 IPSWICH TOWN

20 LEEDS UNITED

21 LEICESTER CITY

22 LIVERPOOL

23 MANCHESTER CITY

24 MANCHESTER UNITED

25 MIDDLESBROUGH

26 MILLWALL

27 NEWCASTLE UNITED

28 NORWICH CITY

29 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

30 PRESTON NORTH END

31 QUEENS PARK RANGERS

32 READING

33 ROTHERHAM UNITED

34 SHEFFIELD UNITED

35 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

36 SOUTHAMPTON

37 STOKE CITY

38 SWANSEA CITY

39 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

40 WATFORD

41 WEST BROMWICH ALBION

42 WEST HAM UNITED

43 WIGAN ATHLETIC

44 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

45 GUISELEY OR FLEETWOOD TOWN

46 LUTON TOWN

47 WREXHAM OR NEWPORT COUNTY

48 TRANMERE ROVERS OR SOUTHPORT

49 BARNSLEY

50 SHREWSBURY TOWN

51 SOLIHULL MOORS OR BLACKPOOL

52 GRIMSBY TOWN

53 PETERBOROUGH UNITED OR BRADFORD CITY

54 WOKING

55 OLDHAM ATHLETIC

56 LINCOLN CITY

57 AFC WIMBLEDON

58 OXFORD UNITED

59 BARNET

60 PORTSMOUTH

61 WALSALL OR SUNDERLAND

62 ACCRINGTON STANLEY

63 DONCASTER ROVERS

64 GILLINGHAM