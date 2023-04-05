Howe is hoping to guide Newcastle to a fourth successive Premier League win and consolidate third place in the table against a West Ham side looking to stave off relegation this season. After Sunday’s impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United, Howe may be tempted to name an unchanged line-up at the London Stadium.

But with Callum Wilson – who boasts an impressive scoring record against The Hammers – coming off the bench and scoring against Man United, Howe admitted there is a case for the Magpies No. 9 to be recalled to the starting line-up in place of Alexander Isak given the quick turnaround.

Wilson has scored 10 goals in 12 Premier League appearances against The Hammers including in the 1-1 draw at St James’ Park back in February.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson celebrates with team mates after scoring the second Newcastle goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"You've just made it harder,” Howe laughed after having Wilson’s goal record against West Ham put to him. “It is [a hard decision] and I do want those decisions to make over an intense period.

"It's about getting the balance right in terms of load and who plays where and when, that's going to be important for us this month.”

With both Wilson and Isak hit by fitness issues this season, Howe has the surprisingly rare luxury of having two fully-fit strikers at his disposal going into the final 11 games of the season.

"I think we need them both fit and we haven't had that luxury on many occasions this season,” Howe added. “They're both very different but they're both hugely important to us. With goalscorers, you need as many as you can get so that gives us real strength in depth.”

But Wilson hinted that he could start from the bench again given Isak’s impressive form over the past few matches.

"I love scoring at that place [London Stadium] and I've promised to do the Macarena," said Wilson on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. "I want all the bubbles blowing on me while I'm doing it if I score there.

"But maybe I'll have to do it from the bench - I'll be warming up doing the Macarena!"

Wednesday’s trip to West Ham marks the start of three away matches in quick succession for The Magpies, who face Brentford on Saturday before lining-up against Aston Villa at Villa Park the following weekend. Wilson will be hoping to add to his eight goals for the season in the next few matches after using the international break wisely.

“It's important for Callum that he scores,” Howe admitted. “I saw Callum during the international break put in a really good shift to get himself back to his best condition and he's trained really well.

