Newcastle face competition from Leeds to sign Burnley defender

Both Newcastle and Leeds United are eyeing-up a potential move for Burnley defender Nathan Collins, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who is viewed as one of the Clarets’ brightest young prospects, could be available at a cut-rate price following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last weekend.

Collins joined Burnley from Championship side Stoke City last summer and went on to make 19 appearances during the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, scoring twice.

Newcastle are keen to bolster their defence in the summer transfer window with Collins’ teammate James Tarkowski also linked with a potential move to St James’s Park upon the expiry of his contract at Turf Moor – Premier League rivals Everton and Aston Villa are also reportedly interested.

Dan Ashworth expected to join Newcastle next week

Dan Ashworth is set to join Newcastle ahead of the summer transfer window following positive negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion over a compensation package that would allow the 51-year-old to be appointed as the club’s next sporting director.

Ashworth left Brighton in February and has been on gardening leave ever since with his notice period set to expire in November. Brighton initially demanded £5million in compensation from Newcastle.

The Times are now reporting that an agreement between Brighton and Newcastle has now been reached for less than the originally quoted £5million fee, allowing Ashworth to join the club as early as next week.

