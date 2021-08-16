Newcastle United face Crystal Palace battle for EPL midfielder, Magpies set for striker hunt

The Magpies were ahead at half-time, but a second half collapse, hastened by a Hammers penalty, saw Steve Bruce’s men lose their first game of the season.
The Toon boss was still encouraged by some elements of his side’s display though.
"I don’t think there was much wrong with us offensively but it’s getting that balance right, isn’t it?
“As soon as we chased the game, we left ourselves exposed and open and you can’t afford to do that at this level.
“The referee’s decision to give the penalty... I understand the first instance – I’ve got no complaints about it, the attacker gets the benefit of the doubt.
“But I don’t understand the rule why the referee can’t just have a look at the monitor himself.
“I think if he had done that, after looking at what I saw four or five times, I think he might have turned around and said it was a bit harsh.
“That is the big turning point in the game. Unfortunately, we’ve given away too many soft goals.”
The 60-year-old confirmed he planned to pay a visit to referee Martin Atkinson after the game.
He added: “It is the turning point. In the Premier League, it’s fine margins.
“I have to say, the spectacle for an hour or so was very, very good.
“Once we went chasing the game., we made it very difficult for ourselves with Antonio’s pace.”
