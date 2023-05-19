Newcastle won the match thanks to a Deniz Undav own goal and further goals from Dan Burn, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes. Undav pulled a goal back for Brighton early in the second half but The Magpies were able to secure a crucial win to take them four points inside the top four with two games remaining.

Should Liverpool drop points against Aston Villa or Newcastle beat Leicester City at St James’ Park on Monday, Champions League football will be guaranteed for next season.

But The Magpies risk facing Leicester with a threadbare squad after the recent injuries to Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff were added to as Willock was forced off with a hamstring issue.

The 23-year-old left St James’ Park on crutches while fellow midfielder Joelinton was heavily limping after being withdrawn in the closing stages.

After the game, head coach Eddie Howe said: “The two Joes are a bit of a doubt for us. Joelinton took a knock, I think, and Willock looks like he’s got a hamstring injury.”

As a result, Howe faces a potential midfield selection dilemma on Monday should Joelinton, Willock and Longstaff all be ruled out. Guimaraes and Elliot Anderson, who has started just one Premier League match, are currently the side’s only two fully-fit senior midfielders as 17-year-old Lewis Miley was named on the bench.